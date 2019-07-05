Celsus Welcomes Pete Gilmore as National Accounts Manager

POOLE, UK (07.05.2019) – Celsus UK has strengthened its domestic sales team with the services of car audio & electronics industry expert Pete Gilmore.

Gilmore, who has an illustrious career spanning over 30 years, joins the service driven distributor in the role of National Accounts Manager. Celsus will benefit from Gilmore’s wealth of experience gathered working for a select number of established audio aftermarket brands such as Blaupunkt, Harman Audio (JBL), and more recently Vibe car audio.

Left to Right: Mike Keenan – Sales Director, Pete Gilmore and Paul Baker – Managing Director

In his new role, Gilmore reports to Celsus Sales Director Mike Keenan and will be responsible for increasing Celsus’ domestic automotive channel product sales. The portfolio includes leading brands such as JL Audio, Dynamat, Kicker Audio, MTX Audio and more.

Pete Gilmore commented “Celsus have a good reputation in our industry and I feel my skills will add to that. I cannot wait to get started and look forward to selling some amazing products to a network of UK retailers I know very well.”

This appointment is part of Celsus’ overall company growth strategy and will increase direct retailer contact in line with the companies’ commitment to “deliver enjoyment” to their customer base.

Paul Baker, Celsus Managing Director added, “We are very excited to have Pete on board with us at Celsus. We have admired his efforts from afar for a number of years and he will play an integral part in our business moving forward.”

Visit celsusice.co.uk for more.

