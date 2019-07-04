12 Volt Retailers – Show Your Independence

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.04.2019) – Happy 4th of July to all of our friends in the 12volt industry.

This holiday we observe the adoption of the Declaration of Independence – July 4th, 1776. By definition independence is “the state or quality of being independent; freedom from the influence, control or determination of another or others.”

Independent 12volt retailers – take note of your INDEPENDENCE – FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR BUSINESS AGAIN. You, not the internet, control your business and its destiny. You have complete control of your actions to develop and grow your business.

It is evident store traffic has decreased over the past several years. Specialty retailers must develop and implement plans to show their customers that buying from them is a “special” experience.

As an independent retailer you have a vision. That vision is fueled by your passion for products associated with the 12volt and automotive aftermarket industry. Many consumers are keeping their vehicles, including boats, longer. The PowerSports craze is creating new opportunities. Many are looking to add something new to “refresh” their rides – on land, water or trail. Products in the 12volt industry have never been a better value. The breadth of new technologies housed in 12volt product offerings has never been greater.

Independent retailers, and manufacturers, must seize the opportunity to create consumer awareness for these new products and technologies.

The vehicles to engage consumers and cultivate new customers have never been greater. Social media networks, like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, are available with virtually no cash outlay on the part of 12volt retailers.

The July 4th holiday is an opportunity for 12volt retailers to pause, take a quick breath, and set out on the second half of 2019. As an independent specialty retailer Expand Your Comfort Zone – SHOW YOUR INDEPENDENCE – and fall in love with your business again.

