SHREVEPORT, LA (07.03.2019) – Wish your followers and consumers a Happy July 4th.

The 12volt Central Studios created a Happy July 4th graphic for companies across the 12volt industry to utilize. It’s Free.

Check it out on Instagram @12voltnews. Swipe to the left and the full graphic will appear. Screenshot the full graphic and use it for a post on your company’s social media outreach.

We wish you and yours a very Safe and Happy 4th of July as we celebrate Independence Day number 243 this year.

