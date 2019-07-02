Alpine Electronics is Now Shipping Navigation Receivers with Improved User Interface

AUBURN HILLS, MI (07.03.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping two new mech-less (no CD/DVD) universal navigation receivers with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: The 7-Inch INE-W987HD and 8-Inch X308U. Improvements to the user interface have made scrolling transitions between the screens faster and more efficient as audio and navigation are now controlled from a single, high-powered chip. Drivers will enjoy the convenience of smartphone navigation, or in areas where service is limited, the reliability of a built-in navigation system.

The INE-W987HD and X308U have anti-glare, four-way swipe action control touchscreens with 3D and 2D built-in navigation and pinch-to-zoom mapping controls. Listen to music through the built-in HD Radio Tuner with SiriusXM Satellite Radio readiness or use your smartphone for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

INE-W987HD

Get a detailed view of your map with the INE-W987HD’s and X308U’s pinch-to-zoom touchscreen controls to zoom in on the view of your map for improved navigation. Maps are preloaded to get you to your next adventure. Choose between 3D mapping, split map, and turn-by-turn arrow view. Turn-by-turn navigation delivers instructions by Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, where street names, freeway numbers, and freeway exit names are announced clearly through your vehicles speaker system.

Using swipe motions anywhere on the touchscreen of the INE-W987HD or X308U, swipe left, right, up, or down to access navigation, entertainment sources, settings, or Bluetooth, respectively, while keeping your eyes on the road.

X308U

You can also access frequently used functions or apps through the My Favorites feature linked to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Customize your shortcut icons by dragging the icons to a new location on the screen. Hard keys are also available for built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AM/FM radio.

Access a selection of smartphone apps via Apple lightning cable for CarPlay or USB cable and Bluetooth connection for Android Auto. Receive calls, answer text messages, play music and get directions all controlled from the touchscreen and heard through your vehicle’s speaker system.

Both receivers are available now at Alpine Authorized retailers or online at www.alpine-usa.com through Crutchfield for $1299.95 for the INE-W987HD and $1499.95 for the X308U. Installation options can be found on the Alpine-USA website through our store locator.

