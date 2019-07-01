Stinger Electronics Announces New Version of ELEV8 Multimedia Display System for Q3

CLEARWATER, FL (07.02.2019) – Stinger Electronics announced the upcoming launch of the latest version of ELEV8 8-inch floating multimedia display system, featuring 180° rotating installation flexibility. Available in Q3, this enhanced version now lets users mount the display panel in their vehicle in two configurations, allowing the control knobs to sit at the top or the bottom of the display. This new feature makes it possible to fit the display system in a wide range of vehicles with depth limitations, while excluding the need to modify the dashboard.

ELEV8 features a floating capacitive touchscreen, combined with easy to use controls, making this multimedia display entertainment system supremely simple to operate, and the ability to choose the location of the knobs only improves the experience. Allowing drivers to easily access and control the built-in entertainment features including Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, and more. The overall aesthetic of ELEV8 remains clean and modern, and it arrives ready for use with hardwired steering wheel controls, delivering simple integration, installation, and OEM feature retention. In addition to driver safety, ELEV8 also offers 4 camera inputs with wired triggers that can be utilized for viewing front, reverse, blind spot, truck bed cargo or trailer while towing.

Other high-end features of the ELEV8 floating multimedia display system include:

8-inch 1024 x 600 HD digital capacitive touchscreen featuring 16.7 million colors

Apple CarPlay

Google Android Auto

SiriusXM-Ready with Replay (SiriusXM Connect Vehicle Tuner

and Subscription required)

AM/FM radio – PTY / RT information

High power 4 x 50W built-in amplifier

4V 6ch RCA audio outputs with subwoofer control

Toslink (Optical) Variable Audio Output

15 Band Adjustable EQ with 3 user presets for each audio source

1 HDMI rear input

2 USB rear inputs 1.5amp output

Handsfree Bluetooth 4.2 A2DP with aptX

Built-in microSD card slot for optional iGO Navigation

4 Camera Video inputs with wired triggers (PAC RadioPRO Compatible)

Mic Audio input from rear camera

Hardwired remote control ready (Steering Wheel Controls)

Customizable startup screens and display backgrounds

Shallow 1DIN chassis mounting design with rotatable display

