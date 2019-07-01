SEMA Show Releases 2019 Education Schedule

The 2019 SEMA Show Education Program will feature more than 100 professional development and industry-focused seminars. With topics ranging from automotive electronics to women in business, there is sure to be high-value programming for all Show attendees.
Built-in partnerships with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), SEMA Education offers Show attendees a comprehensive learning experience that will help businesses succeed and advance careers.
Learning tracks include:
Advanced Vehicle Technology
Automotive Electronics
Brew Talks
Builders
Business Management
Collision Repair
Emerging Markets
International
Legal and Regulatory
Media Communications
Online Marketing
Research and Trends
Sales and Marketing
SEMA Launch Pad
SEMA X (new for 2019)
Tires
Women Driven
Click here to preview all seminars and register today.
Contact SEMA Senior Director of Education Zane Clark for additional information: zanec@sema.org
This story was prepared for sema.org by Byron Bergmann