SEMA Show Releases 2019 Education Schedule

The 2019 SEMA Show Education Program will feature more than 100 professional development and industry-focused seminars. With topics ranging from automotive electronics to women in business, there is sure to be high-value programming for all Show attendees.

Built-in partnerships with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), SEMA Education offers Show attendees a comprehensive learning experience that will help businesses succeed and advance careers.

Learning tracks include:

Advanced Vehicle Technology

Automotive Electronics

Brew Talks

Builders

Business Management

Collision Repair

Emerging Markets

International

Legal and Regulatory

Media Communications

Online Marketing

Research and Trends

Sales and Marketing

SEMA Launch Pad

SEMA X (new for 2019)

Tires

Women Driven

Click here to preview all seminars and register today.

Contact SEMA Senior Director of Education Zane Clark for additional information: zanec@sema.org

This story was prepared for sema.org by Byron Bergmann

Share this:

Tweet

