N&H Electronics Distribution All Aboard with Massive Audio

HATTIESBURG, MS (07.01.2019) – Massive Audio of SoCal USA, a leader in the 12 Volt Audio industry for 20 years, is proud to welcome N&H Electronics 1100 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401 / 800-264-8808 / 601-582-5571 / 601-450-1491 (fax) a Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor to its fast-growing family.

“Adding N&H Electronics Distributing with years of experience to our growing Massive family is very exciting.” With their years of 12V experience N&H Electronics has become intimately familiar with their customer’s changing needs. They understand that Massive Audio has everything needed to grow to the next level in the aftermarket audio world.

Massive Audio is honored to sell to the best” states Jeremy Larsson, Director for Massive Audio Inc. “Massive has been exploding this year with new accounts and is celebrating it’s 20 Year Anniversary of Being Massive!”

Over 50% of all Massive distributors have been representing Massive Audio products for a decade or more with some over 15 years for a reason. “Great People, Great Product, Great Profit.”

For more information on how to become an authorized Massive Audio reseller in the MS markets, please visit their website at nandhelectronics.com or call at 800-264-8808

For more information contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our massiveaudio.com

