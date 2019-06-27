The Mobile Electronics CT Team

WALLINGFORD, CT (06.28.2019) – Mobile Electronics in Wallingford is an automotive customization shop.

The Mobile Electronics CT crew’s selfie in front of the store. Denis English, Paul Livingston, Mark Espinoza, Jon Patterson and Justin Nevrivy (L to R).

A Thursday morning June 27th Instagram post of the crew, all with big smiles, caught the 12volt News eye… and a quick phone call followed.

Mobile Electronics CT is located on a busy street in Wallingford CT.

Denis English, the business owner, stated “Putting the company name out there, and services offered, via social media is very important in today’s marketplace. My 20-year old daughter recently brought that to my attention.”

Custom CNC work lit up this custom Denali installation.

The Instagram post of the crew included an offer for followers to stop into the store to take a selfie with a member of the crew. With that image post and tag, on Instagram or Facebook, the follower has a chance to win a Pioneer in-dash receiver.

Branding for the store carried over to this Scion.

Mobile Electronics CT started business in 2002 and offers a wide variety of name brand 12volt plus aftermarket products. Exceptional custom work and installation, along with customer service, are front and center.

The Mobile Electronics CT crew’s selfie in front of the store. Denis English, Paul Livingston, Mark Espinoza, Jon Patterson and Justin Nevrivy (L to R).

English related “We recently added an in-house CNC machine. The remote starter season is now in the rearview mirror and time to focus on car audio, bikes, marine and powersports.”

See posts from Mobile Electronics CT on social media. Instagram @mobileelectronicsct

Mobile Electronics is a MESA member.

Visit getmect.com and mecacaraudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

