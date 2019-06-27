MSC America Hosted Dealer DSP Training in NorCal

HAYWOOD, CA (06.28.2019) – DSP is becoming an important part of the mainstream 12volt industry. On Tuesday evening, June 25th, MSC America hosted a dealer DSP training at Autohaus Automotive Solutions in Hayward CA.

Jason Digos (R) at the screen with Larry Penn.

In the Autohaus bay the audience included 22 industry members from dealers across northern California. A 120” screen and projector was set up which made it easy for all to see the presentation from Larry Penn, Jason Digos and Matt Delgado. Penn traveled from North of the Border to participate the meeting.

A great over the shoulder shot of Jason Digos covering the DSP tuning process on the 120” projector screen.

Delgado stated “We instructed dealers on the fundamentals of DSP and the tools they needed to be successful. Many “trainings” today are just bullet points that leave dealers walking away and scratching their heads. Our presentation included the new MSC Ford Transit van that was tuned and we ran simulations in real time. What we teach transcends brands. We make sure everyone understands what DSP is and what it can do for 12volt retailers and the industry. The better dealers understand how to properly tune a system the better it is for our industry.”

MSC America President Larry Penn answers a question from a member of the audience. All enjoyed a delicious meal and refreshments.

The new MSC Ford Transit features a set of BLAM 3-way components with a Helix DSP.3, 2 Helix amplifiers and a single Helix 12” subwoofer.

Matt Delgado pictured with the brand spanking new MSC America Ford Transit van. More graphics and gear will added as this new demo vehicle takes shape for the road and industry events.

Watch for much more from the MSC Ford transit from the road.

