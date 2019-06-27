CRUX Releases RFM-APV for Select Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen Vehicles

RESEDA, CA (06.28.2019) – CRUX has released is new RFM-APV is a Multi View Interface with 4 Camera Video Inputs for Select Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen Vehicles.

This product is a Multi View Integration Interface with 4 camera video inputs. The system seamlessly integrates with the factory installed system for adding Front, Rear, & 2 Side cameras. Uses the steering wheel control buttons or radio buttons to toggle between the input.

Key Features:

– Adds reverse camera, front camera and 2 side camera inputs.

– Uses the steering wheel control buttons or radio buttons to toggle between the inputs.

– Turn signals automatically trigger the corresponding side camera.

– Picture-in-picture mode combining after-market rear-view and front camera picture(s) with factory parking sensor graphics.

– Interactive parking guide lines with calibration function.

– Simultaneous use of picture-in-picture factory parking sensor graphics and interactive lane lines

– Built-in on-screen display and setup.

– 2 trigger outputs (+12V max. 1A), separately adjustable switching events (CAN, ACC, camera, reverse gear)

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

