KICKER Ships Outdoor / Indoor, Full-Range Speakers for Home or Mobile

STILLWATER, OK (06.26.2019) – KICKER announces it has begun shipping the KB6 Two-Way, Full-Range Speaker System, meant to deliver clean, crisp sound indoors or out. Sold as pairs, KB6 Speakers come with black or gray cabinets, available for purchase both in-store at Authorized KICKER Dealers and online.

The KB6 is high-efficiency speaker system, featuring UV-resistance and weatherproof design to battle elements on a patio, near the pool or around the shop. The multi-purpose speakers are equally at home in a boat, on a UTV, outside an RV or in a home theater.

Each cabinet in the dual-enclosure system houses a 6-1/2-inch KICKER woofer and a 2 x 5-inch, compression-loaded horn tweeter. The woofers utilize precisely tuned polypropylene cones and tough Santoprene surrounds that send quality audio over long distances.

Providing an 8-Ohm load and ready to be driven by a home stereo receiver or car-audio amplifier, the KB6 can easily be used as a single set or in-series with additional pairs. The included bracketing and mounting hardware make it easy to install vertically or horizontally on nearly any flat surface.

For more information, visit kicker.com/KB6_Indoor_Outdoor_Speakers

Share this:

Tweet

