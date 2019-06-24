Oracle Lighting Celebrates 20th Anniversary

METAIRE, LA (06.25.2019) – Oracle Lighting is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a market leader in creating high quality lighting products and innovative LED solutions for the automotive / 12Volt, powersports, motorcycle, and marine markets.

“I’m born and raised right here in New Orleans, and I started Oracle Lighting more as a hobby at first rather than thinking it would lead to what it has become 20 years later,” said Justin Hartenstein, Oracle Lighting founder and director of product development. “I’m a car guy at heart with an engineering background. With that knowledge and drive I started tweaking and working with different lighting components in my garage back in the late 90s… stuff that was not available at the time, and eventually it began to turn into a business. And here we are two decades later, employing more than 30 people with a line of more than 11,000 products.”

Oracle Lighting’s staff at its Metairie, Louisiana headquarters.

Located just outside the Crescent City, Metairie, Louisiana-based Oracle Lighting has been designing innovative lighting products and technologies for the automotive/12Volt, powersports, motorcycle, and marine markets since 1999.

Hartenstein said in the early days, he was a one man show who wore multiple hats because he felt he owed it to himself and the young company he created that he had poured so much of his own time and effort into developing.

“Honestly, with an entrepreneurial owner’s mentality, I didn’t think anyone would be able to take care of these responsibilities with as much dedication as I would,” Hartenstein explained. “But, as the company began to grow, I was overextending myself to the point where output was not where it needed to be and that growth was becoming stunted. With the help of my wife Tiffanie Hartenstein we developed a plan to put systems and personnel in place which allowed us to be successful. Today, Oracle Lighting has a proficient staff taking care of every aspect of the business so I can focus on new products and continued overall growth.”

The original organic growth strategy has worked. Oracle Lighting has received accolades from numerous organizations for its business practices, including being listed on the Inc500 list of the Fastest Growing Businesses in the USA for the past eight years consecutively, winning the 2012 Bronze Stevie Award for Consumer Products Company of the Year, and most recently being named The Small Business Administration’s Exporter of the Year and a Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. Oracle has won numerous local awards, as well.

“It may be cliché, but we are excited to see where the next 20 years takes us,” Hartenstein concluded. “We see that the market is growing. As we continue to grow with it, we are diversifying our products into new and emerging categories so we can face these new and exciting challenges head on.”

For more information on Oracle Lighting and its full product line, visit www.oraclelights.com, call (800) 407-5776, or email info@oraclelights.com

