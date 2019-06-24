Maxxsonics Appoints New Sales Director for Latin America

CHICAGO, IL (06.25.2019) – Maxxsonics brands, Hifonics, MB Quart, Crunch and Autotek are growing across business units and in global markets. In order to strengthen the company’s market share in Latin America, Alden Stiefel, CEO of Maxxsonics USA has appointed a new director to drive the market development. Luis M. Larralde has been named as Latin America Sales Director effectively immediately.

Stiefel said, “Mr. Larralde brings 20 years of experience in the Latin America markets and understands the culture of business and the tech of the audio game better that anyone I’ve met. We are anxious to have Luis on the phone and on the road, meeting Maxxsonics’ longtime customers while establishing relationships with new partners and countries.”

Luis M. Larralde

In his new role, Luis brings two decades of experience in consumer electronics where he headed the International sales efforts.

About joining the Maxxsonics team, Larralde said, “I am very excited about joining Maxxsonics, a well-established leader in the 12V industry with 4 excellent highly respected product lines under the Hifonics, MB Quart, Crunch and Autotek brands.

“I believe my years of experience in dealing with these markets, channels, and plus my in-depth understanding of the customer’s needs for 12V, makes me uniquely qualified to bring the Maxxsonics brands aggressively into the Latin America markets for Car Audio, Marine, Powersports, and Home Audio,” Luis concluded.

Distributors and dealers in Latin America can reach out to Larralde directly via email: llarralde@maxxsonics.com

Visit maxxsonics.com for more.

