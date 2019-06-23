The 30th Anniversary of the Custom Sounds and Tint Texas Heat Wave

AUSTIN, TX (06.24.2019) – The Custom Sounds And Tint Texas Heat Wave 30th Anniversary Truck and Car Show, USACi Sound-Off and Tattoo Expo coming up July 26th-28th. This epic event will once again be held at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas.

David MacDonald shows one of the posters for store windows. He also has decked out his daily driver to promote this year’s Texas Heat Wave.

David MacDonald, Heat Wave President, stated “This Texas-size event will feature over 2,000 custom show vehicles and a USACi Sound-Off with competitors for all over the country plus Mexico and Canada. This year we are expecting record crowds to come check out the many events such as Burnout Contest, Hydraulic Contest, BMX Bike Stunt Show, TCW Wrestling, Monster Trucks, Bikini Contest, live music, helicopter rides and even a wedding. This year’s event will be a weekend full of action packed fun.”

Heat Wave 2018

The Heat Wave is also home of Custom Sounds and Tint’s biggest blow out Sale of the year! The Custom Sounds and Tint building will be filled with top 12volt brands showcasing their latest products and offering super hot Texas Heat Wave specials.

The Custom Sounds and Tint show floor in their building will be stacked high with great deals for consumers from top brand.

“Pushing consumers into retailers like Custom Sounds and Tint to buy tickets for the show in important. We put together big posters ‘Get Your Heat Wave Tickets Here’ for store windows. Pre-event ticket sales will help drive more traffic to the event” MacDonald said.

The arena floor in the Travis County Expo Center building will showcase top demo vehicles.

Brands and retailers including Elite Audio and Customs, DD Audio, Soundqubed, DS18, NAP Audio, Limitless Lithium, G’s Audio, Sony, Rockford Fosgate, JL Audio, Pioneer, Focal,Viper, Kenwood, Wet Sounds and more will have a presence at the upcoming 2019 Texas Heat Wave.

Jenissa Lillard, USACi Director for Texas, related to 12volt News “Everything is pointing to a great USACi event at the Texas Heat Wave. Pre-registerations are coming in strong and there is a buzz about the event. The USACi Competition season kicked off very strong this year and the Heat Wave event is always one of our largest of the year.”

Many attendees have to walk nearly half a mile to get to the Travis Expo entrance which is shown in the background.

In addition, car clubs plus dozens upon dozens of companies will have tents, booths and demo vehicles set up all across the massive Travis Expo Center grounds.

Rob Ferro, Mr DS18, relayed “Heat Wave is one of the biggest consumer events of the year. DS18 is showing consumers across the U.S. ‘We Like it Loud’! We will do that at the Texas Heat Wave with a couple trucks that rock. Aaron’s Tahoe is blasting with 4 Hooligan 18” subs driven by SPL15K amps. All will hear DS18 when we crank it up.”

Winning competitors from the USACi Competition in 2018 are shown in this image.

Concluding, MacDonald offered “ I would like to personally invite everyone to come out to join the fun and excitement. It’s not to late to get a vendor booth space and have the opportunity to not just show off your products and get brand recognition but to meet and talk with thousands of consumers face to face. WOW… you can’t do that on radio or TV ads. Talking to potential customers face to face, and connecting with them, is the key to winning that sale. Make your plans to join me, and thousands of enthusiasts, at the 30th Anniversary Custom Sounds Texas Heat Wave July 26th-28th.”

Images shown are from Heat Wave 2018.

For more info, visit the Custom Sounds and Tint Heat Wave website or the Texas Heat Wave Facebook page.

