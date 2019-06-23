SAVV Intros a New Headrest with Smartphone Connectivity

NORWALK, CA (06.24.19) – SAVV Mobile Multimedia is now shipping the new LM-909D-WF headrest which features smartphone connectivity.

Eric Park, SAVV Sr VP, pictured with the new LM-T909-WF in his Norwalk CA office.

See product details at: http://savv.com/products-Headrest-Monitors-detail.html

Eric Park, Sr VP stated “The key for this model is the capability of content from a cellphone to be linked to the headrest. Smartphones are with consumers 24/7 today. With the new LM-909D-WF those consumers can stay connected as they view our new headrest.”

In addition, the LM-909D-WF features a built in multimedia disc player with 1080P HD quality. It is also incorporates a TV tuner interface ready if consumers want to add a TV tuner. Lastly, this new SAVV model comes with foldable 2 channel IR wireless headphones. All with a MSRP of $399.

SAVV is a true manufacturer of mobile multimedia with the company’s own design team and production facility in overseas. With regard to the headrest product, SAVV was the first brand that introduced a “vehicle specific headrest monitor” in 2001 for GM, FORD pickup trucks, SUV and other luxury passenger cars.

Since that time, SAVV has been continuously developing feature laden universal headrests.

