Directed Promotes Tim Page to Regional Sales Director

VISTA, CA (06.24.2019) – Directed has announced the promotion of Tim Page to Regional Sales Director, Western US. In the last 5 years at Directed, Tim has made his mark with key customers in the Western region. Tim has spent many years in the 12 volt industry with previous stints at Kenwood and Alpine.

Tim Page

“Tim brings passion and drive in selling and satisfying customers at all levels. His market experience and product knowledge uniquely position him to lead our Western sales team!” said Glenn Busse, SVP Sales and Customer Service.

