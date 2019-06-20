Sound Storm Laboratories Names Greg Orlando Brand Manager

OXNARD, CA (06.21.2019) – Sound Storm Laboratories, a division of BOSS International Group and sister brand of BOSS Audio Systems, is proud to announce that it has named Greg Orlando brand manager, effective immediately. In this capacity, Orlando will be responsible for SSL products across multiple market.”

“SSL is growing, and we needed to expand our team by adding someone not just with experience across multiple categories, but also with a passion for the industry,” said Doug Kern, Vice President Sales and Marketing at BOSS International Group. “Greg fits the bill and is settling in perfectly at SSL in this position. We are excited to have him on board.”

Orlando has more than 25 years of professional automotive, powersports, and audio experience. Starting in retail audio in 1992, Orlando is a former IASCA and USAC competitor and has worked for such industry leaders as SSV Works, Scosche Industries, Borla Exhaust, Turbonetics, and Vortech superchargers.

“I’m a true audio enthusiast and I’ve worked with customers of all sizes… from independent retailers to mass merchants to OEM manufacturers such as Ford and Yamaha,” said Orlando. “SSL and its sister brands at BOSS International Group have a long and respected history, and I am excited to be a part of the team.”

