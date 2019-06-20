Byrider to Offer Premium Connected Car Services Through ‘Automatic’ with Vehicle Purchase

CARMEL, IN (06.21.2019) – Byrider, the largest “buy here pay here” dealership network in the nation, and Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company that brings the power of connectivity to almost any car on the road, announced today that Byrider has selected Automatic as a Preferred Partner and is participating in the Automatic Dealer Program.

The Automatic Dealer Program enables participating Byrider stores to offer consenting customers purchasing a pre-owned vehicle an Automatic Connected Car Assistant and a free subscription that includes three (3) years of Automatic’s Crash Alert and Connected Maintenance services, as well as up to eighteen (18) months of Automatic’s premium services, such as roadside assistance.

Byrider locations have already begun installing the adapters for their customers in selected locations with more joining the program each week. All 149 corporate-owned and franchise locations throughout the country can participate in the Automatic Dealer Program.

With Automatic’s app and adapter, most vehicles, model year 1996 or later, can become connected. This means that drivers get easy access to a suite of important safety and convenience features from Automatic as well as service alerts, engine light diagnostics and recall information.

Byrider has been in the “buy here pay here” car business for more than 25 years, and has served more than 1.2 million customers during that time.

“We are happy to incorporate Automatic connectivity into our exclusive used car warranties and service agreements,” said Shannon Aldridge, Director of Franchise Operation, Byrider. “This allows us to better serve the customers’ needs while enhancing our customer retention. With the addition of Automatic, our customers can drive with confidence for years to come.”

“As the national leader in ‘buy here pay here’ vehicle sales, we are extremely excited to have Byrider participate in the Automatic Dealer Program,” said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle. “We are looking forward to offering Automatic’s safety and convenience services to their customers across the country, as well as providing Byrider with the ability to better understand the needs of their customers and the ability to engage them after purchase.”

For more information, and to enroll in the Automatic Dealer Program, visit automaticdealerprogram.com

Share this:

Tweet

