Logic Soundlab Releases New Compression Tweeters and Horn Drivers

INDUSTRY, CA (06.21.2019) – Logic Soundlab is proud to introduce its new lineup of Compression Tweeters and Horn Drivers.

The all new LCT and LHT Series from Logic Soundlab, will set a new standard for Sound Quality and Performance at an affordable price point. Designed for the Open Show aficionado, with performance, quality and value you have come to know so well from Logic Soundlab.



The New LCT and LHT Series consists of 5 models and is now shipping.

If you are looking for high power-high frequency drivers that can crank out quality sound at an unmatched value with limited distribution, the new Logic Soundlab LCT/LHT Compression Tweeters & Drivers are for you.

For more information contact Enrique Avalos: (626) 564-3383 X102 or visit www.logicsoundlab.com

