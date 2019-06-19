Nemesis Audio Now Shipping NA-8C 8″ Colossal Sub

DALLAS, TX (06.20.2019) – Nemesis Audio a leading Manufacturer of high-end Speakers & Amplifiers, is proud to announce the new Addition of an 8″ Sub-woofer in it’s Colossal Series line of Sub-woofers.



Model #: NA-8C packs 1000W RMS Power with a 2.5″ 4-Layer Voice Coil, Non-Pressed Paper Cone, and a 240 Oz Magnet. The NA-8C is the new flagship 8″ Sub-woofer in the Nemesis line, and is the most powerful 8″ Sub-woofer Nemesis has made to date.

The new Sub-woofer will be on Display at the NEMESIS Booth at Knowledgefest Dallas from 8/9 – 8/12. All attendees are encouraged to stop by and take a look. Nemesis will also have a new Subwoofer on Display which will be coming in Qtr 3 2019.

The new Sub-woofer will have 5,000W RMS Power!

For more info, visit NemesisAudio.com or e-mail Info@NemesisAudio.com

