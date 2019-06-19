Mobile Electronics Magazine Announces Top 50 Retailers, Top 50 Installers, Top 20 Sales Pros for 2019

LONG BEACH, CA (06.20.2019) – Mobile Electronics magazine has announced the winners of the first phase of its annual Mobile Electronics Industry Awards. The Top 50 Retailers, Top 50 Installers and Top 20 Sales pros recognition were awarded to nominees whose entries scored highest as judged by Mobile Electronics magazine editorial staff and their assignees. The complete list of winners can be seen at meindustryawards.com Held annually, The Mobile Electronics Industry Awards recognize the stores, brands and individuals that represent the best of the mobile electronics industry. Self-nominations are judged to select semifinalists, and industry members vote to narrow the categories down to finalists. Select categories then submit materials for judging while others are determined by industry votes. All winners are announced at a special awards ceremony, held the last day of the KnowledgeFest education conference and tradeshow in Dallas. This year’s Industry Awards celebration will take place on August 11, 2019. “We were very pleased with the quality of nominee video submissions this year,” said Solomon Daniels, editor-in-chief of Mobile Electronics magazine. “Not only has the production value grown, but nominees demonstrated a higher awareness of the circumstances that affect their businesses as well as how they as individuals have grown. It made for a grueling judging process that took longer than we anticipated, but we were happy to take the additional time.”

Voting for the second phase of the Industry Awards begins June 20. For more information, visit meindustryawards.com

