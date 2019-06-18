New Axxess Total Control SWC Retention and Data Interface Product Line Now Shipping

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.19.2019) – Axxess by Metra Electronics is now shipping its new Total Control Interface Series™ (AXTC) for select Chrysler, Ford and Volkswagen vehicles. Designed for radio replacement integration, the AXTC-1 is a data interface and improved steering wheel control retention solution in one. It combines all of the features of the patented ASWC-1 with additional patent-pending features into one robust product for new radio installations. When replacing a radio, the interface utilizes patented Auto-Detect technology1 that automatically detects the vehicle type, radio connection and preset controls, while allowing the ability to dual assign steering wheel controls. Axxess has upgraded the LED feedback for simple, easier programming experience and provided improved, user-friendly instructions and a smaller, low-profile footprint. The AXTC-1 also provides NAV outputs, accessory power and a 12-volt illumination output, in addition to retaining R.A.P. (retained accessory power). Additional features vary by vehicle application.

The Total Control Interface Series is designed to work with all major radio brands and both amplified and non-amplified audio systems. In addition to Auto-Detect, it can be manually programmed for most vehicles and will retain most settings even after battery disconnection or interface removal. Axxess is now shipping six vehicle-specific harnesses for Chrysler, Ford and Volkswagen that include the AXTC-1 interface. The universal AXTC-1 solution and additional vehicle-specific harnesses are coming soon. Total Control Interface Products Now Shipping:

AXTC-CH013

Designed for select Chrysler 2004-up* vehicles

AXTC-CH5

Designed for select Chrysler 2013-up* vehicles

AXTC-FD1

Designed for select Ford/Mazda/Lincoln/Mercury 2007-up* vehicles

AXTC-FD2

Designed for select Ford 2012-2016 vehicles

AXTC-VW1

Designed for select Volkswagen 2002-2017 vehicles

AXTC-VW2

Designed for select Volkswagen 2015-up* vehicles

Installers can learn more by visiting Metra Electronics at booth #601 at KnowledgeFest in Dallas, TX from August 9-11, 2019 and by attending the Axxess new product training session at the event. New Axxess products can also be seen online at AxxessInterfaces.com

