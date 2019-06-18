Logic Soundlab Introduces Lineup of Full Range Pro Audio Drivers

INDUSTRY, CA (06.19.2019) – The all new LPH Series from Logic Soundlab, will set a new standard for Sound Quality and Performance at an affordable price point. Designed with performance, quality and value you have come to know so well from Logic Soundlab.

The New LHP Series consists of 3 models and is now shipping.

LHP65: 6.5” 2 Way 120-Watt Continuous Power.

• Black Treated Paper Cone

• Treated Cloth Accordion Surround

• 82 Oz Magnet Structure

• 1.5” 2 Layer Hi-Temp V.C. on TIL Former

• 1.5” Titanium Horn Driver

• Frequency Response: 120Hz-20KHz

• Sensitivity: 93dB

LHP82 8” 2 Way 160-Watt Continuous Power.

• Black Treated Paper Cone

• Treated Cloth Accordion Surround

• 82 Oz Magnet Structure

• 1.5” 2 Layer Hi-Temp V.C. on TIL Former

• 1.5” Titanium Horn Driver

• Frequency Response: 108Hz-20KHz

• Sensitivity: 93dB

LHP69 6×9” 2 Way 160-Watt Continuous Power.

• Black Treated Paper Cone

• Treated Cloth Accordion Surround

• 82 Oz Magnet Structure

• 1.5” 2 Layer Hi-Temp V.C. on TIL Former

• 1.5” Titanium Horn Driver

• Frequency Response 91Hz-20KHz

• Sensitivity: 93dB



If you are looking for a Pro Audio Speaker line that can crank out quality sound at an unmatched value with limited distribution, Logic Soundlab LPH Full Range Pro Audio Drivers are the way to go.

For more information contact Enrique Avalos (626) 564-3383 X102 or visit www.logicsoundlab.com

Share this:

Tweet

