Soundstream Now Shipping Mechless Double Din with Android MirrorLink

MONTEBELLO, CA (06.18.2019) – Soundstream is now shipping its new model VM-622HB with a 6.2” inch LCD screen and Android MHL feature. The VM-622Hb is a Digital Media Receiver with high resolution video playback.

“Everyone loves the crystal clear video display.” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “1080P video playback, an intuitive GUI and 7-color RGB LED Front Panel illumination really separate this head unit from the rest of the competition. It’s a true value statement for the consumer.”

Soundstream VM-622HB

The VM-622HB unit features a Glass Capacitive Touchscreen w/ Hi-Res 1080p Digital Media playback with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, USB & SD Playback.

MSRP. $89.99

