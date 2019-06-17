KICKER Returns as Title Sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede Music Fest

STILLWATER, OK (06.18.2019) – KICKER returns to its music roots as the title sponsor of the 24th annual KICKER Country Stampede, June 20-22 at the new venue of Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas. The three-day music festival has moved from its traditional setting of Manhattan, Kansas due to severe flooding this spring.

More than 65 bands total will perform, with 16 featured on the main stage alone. This year’s headliners are country-music stars Jake Owen, Old Dominion and Jason Aldean in front of 160,000-plus fans, placing it among the largest country-music festivals in the nation.

KICKER plans to show off several vehicles during the event, including the XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) tractor-trailer, which houses a full showroom of hands-on KICKER products. Accompanying the XRV will be a KICKER/SSV Works-equipped UTV racer, featuring a Phase 5 audio kit with subwoofer, speakers and powersports amplifiers, alongside an additional UTV loaded with over 4,500 watts of KICKER power including TB-Series tube subwoofers and horn-loaded tower systems.

The newest in a trio of “ground pounders,” the KICKER Silverado pickup truck will be stationed near the rig, playing more than 5,000 watts of bass from a half-dozen KICKER L7S square subwoofers.

Select KICKER lifestyle and portable gear will be available for purchase, including headphones, the entire KICKER Bullfrog portable speaker line and select wearables, and concert goers can play games with chances to win prizes. They will also be able to register for daily giveaways of a Bullfrog BF400 wireless speaker. Winners will be announced via email during the event.

Prior to stage performances, each Country Stampede artist will receive a gift basket filled with KICKER gear, and they will also autograph acoustic guitars that will be auctioned off for charity.