RTX Wheels to Participate in SEMA Show Third Year in a Row

RONKONKOMA, NY (06.17.2019) – RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT and Canada’s leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels, will be making an appearance at the 2019 SEMA Show for the third consecutive year.

RTX Wheels will show their lineup in a well-stocked booth at the SEMA Show.

“We’re beyond pleased to be invited back to the SEMA Show for the third year in a row, and especially pleased to be featured in the Main Hall of Wheels and Tires for the second year in a row,” said Patrick O’Hara, THIBERT’s vice president of business development, public relations and marketing for North America. “I can’t think of a better U.S. audience to introduce new wheel designs to.”

The SEMA Show is the top automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws industry leaders and thinkers from around the globe. In addition, it provides participants with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

The 2019 show is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-8, and will be held at the Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Rd.

Last year, more than 60,000 guests attended. And this year, the SEMA Show is predicted to display over 3,000 new products, with over 2,400 exhibiting companies.

Visit visit www.rthibert.com and www.rtxwheels.com for more.

