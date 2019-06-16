Jeep Invasion Wildwood, NJ 2019

WILDWOOD, NJ (06.17.2019) – The 2019 Jeep Invasion packed the beach in Wildwood, NJ for 3 big days-Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 14th-16th. The town of Wildwood has a total population of 5,325 residents. There were 2,556 Jeeps officially registered for the 2019 Jeep Invasion.

2,556 Jeeps were officially registered for the Jeep Invasion Wildwood 2019.

Jeepers are known to spend big bucks on aftermarket products to customize their Jeeps. At the 2019 Jeep Invasion that was very evident. Alpine, with a big hand from Brooklyn retailer Proline Car Stereo, had a major setup on the beach. Six large Alpine tents were set up back-to-back to accommodate Jeeps on display, product displays and “bay” areas to do onsite installations. Alpine Brand Specialist Eric Brooks was live on social media to walk followers through the booth and highlight the activities.

The Proline Car Stereo and Alpine staffs were very busy for all 3 days.

Proline Car Stereo, with Will Sullivan and Shef Sadik in the lead, was on site with a staff of 14 to help with setup, sales and installations. Proline arrived on site in a large Ryder truck loaded with back stock for onsite sales and installations.



Will Sullivan (L) and Shef Sadik, pictured with empty boxes from Alpine installations, led the Proline Team at the Jeep Invasion.

db Drive was set up in a large tent with a staff of 3 that included National Sales Manager Ernie Welch along with territory sales managers Randy Goodwin and Matt Northouse. Welch stated “The Jeep Invasion was a great event for db Drive. We sold a lot of db Drive audio and lighting solutions to the Jeep enthusiasts.”

db Drive’s Randy Goodwin (L) and Matt Northouse pictured Sunday morning and set for a busy final day.

Rob Ferro, MR DS18, headed up the DS18 activities with the Big Bad Wolf Jeep being front and center. Ferro, who pulled the Big Bad Wolf on the trailer from DS18 HQ in Florida, offered “We have been showcasing DS18 products in our demo Jeeps for years. When folks sat in the Big Bad Wolf for a demo they all could hear and see We Like It Loud! We had a great event an let Jeep lovers know DS18 can rock their rides.”

The DS18 Big Bad Wolf Jeep was front and center in the DS18 booth.

AeroLidz offers a unique lightbar cover and had an extremely busy booth. The AeroLidz product cuts out road whistling associated with lightbars at highway speeds and features unique custom branding insert options. Jack Panzarella related “The AeroLidz booth was packed everyday. AeroLidz is a relatively new product and many Jeep enthusiasts bought one and then took it back to their Jeep to made the quick installation on their ride.”

AeroLidz showcased their product to thousands over the 2 days.

The Jeep Invasion in Wildwood featured a wide selection of vendors and offered an on the beach obstacle course and car show plus an impressive number of raffle items donated by exhibitors on the beach. The entire event was on the beach just a few hundred feet from the famous Wildwood board walk that features a wide selection of attractions and rides.

The DS18 booth was packed throughout the Jeep Invasion.

A big 12volt News ‘Thank You’ to Shef, Murray, Ernie, Randy, Rob and Jack for sending images.

Visit njjeepinvasion.com for more.

