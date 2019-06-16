2019 Aston Martin Measuring Session

DIAMOND BAR, CA (06.17.2019) – In partnership with Aston Martin, the SEMA Garage is excited to announce the first-ever Aston Martin Measuring Session on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Founded in 1913, the iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship, and timeless design. Over the past two years, Aston Martin redesigned its entire core lineup under the Second Century Plan, nearly doubling sales volumes. This is a rare opportunity to jump into a growing but still underserved aftermarket ecosystem.

Click here to register for this event.

Three all-new Aston Martin models will be available, and Aston Martin technical experts will be on site.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

• The thoroughbred sports car

• 503hp 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8

• 20” wheels; 5×114.3

• Starting at $149,995

2019 Aston Martin DB11

• The quintessential GT car, carrying on the illustrious DB bloodline

• Coupe, Volante, and AMR variants available

• 20” wheels; 5×114.3

• Starting at $201,495

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

• The Super GT flagship

• 715hp 5.2L Twin-Turbo V12

• 21” wheels; 5×114.3

• & Carbon Ceramic Brakes

• Starting at $304,995

Click here to register for this event.

Share this:

Tweet

