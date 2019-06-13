Vision X Lighting Releases Shocker Dual Action LED Light Bar

AUBURN, WA (06.14.2019) – The Shocker Dual Action LED Light bar brings versatility and lighting power to the forefront by allowing you to adjust your lighting to the ever-changing driving conditions with the flick of a switch. Experience the all new VRT (Vector Reflector Technology) at high speeds by shining a long distance, broad spot beam that fans across the trail.

When dust and fog tries to slow you down, engage the Amber PLC (Photon Light Core Technology) to pierce the night by reducing shadows and white-out through the proper Amber LED lighting spectrum and wide-elliptical shaped beam. For added dust & fog penetration, the Shocker Race model utilizes a special LED Chip configuration which emits maximum Amber brightness while still offering an extremely wide elliptical driving pattern.

The Shocker LED Light Bar is also available in White PLC (Photon Light Core Technology) models, which will ignite a bright white ultra-wide beam to clearly see the trails and roads edges with over 170° of illumination.

All three Models are available in 12”, 20”, 30”, 40” sizes. With larger options available on special order only.

