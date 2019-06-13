Race Sport Lighting Signs On Jeff Budin and Rock N Rev for MINK States

RINGWOOD, IL (06.14.2019) – Race Sport Lighting announced that Rock-N-Rev Sales and Marketing will represent its brand and product lines in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Rock-N-Rev’s principal and majority owner is Jeff (Boody) Budin, a 20-year industry veteran with a strong background in product sales and marketing live events. The new partnership gives Race Sport Lighting a solid, trusted advocate in the territory.

Jeff Budin, Rock-N-Rev Sales & Marketing

Jeff Budin of Rock-N-Rev Sales & Marketing commented, “I am very excited to have a superior lighting line like Race Sport. It compliments the other lines I carry. Totally, looking forward to sharing lighting solutions with my territory!”



Steve Jergensen,

Race Sport Lighting President

Race Sport Lighting President Steve Jergensen commented, “We are excited to bring on Rock-N-Rev Sales & Marketing to represent our interests in the MINK State Territory. Jeff is committed to giving our brand the attention it deserves in the territory, and growing our footprint in those 4 states where we should be strong. He has a great reputation in the marketplace to support our distributors and dealers in that territory.”

Contact Jeff Budin of Rock-N-Rev Sales & Marketing at rocknrevsales@gmail.com or Race Sport Lighting at info@racesportinc.com

Visit racesportinc.com and boodysgarage.com for more.

