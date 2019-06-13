Oracle Lighting Announces New V-Series LED Bulb Conversion Kits

METAIRE, LA (06.14.2019) – Oracle Lighting has announced the launch of the new V-Series LED bulb conversion kits. Now shipping, the V-Series are the only DOT compliant “Street Legal” LED headlight conversion available in the market today.

“Our new V-Series LED bulbs are a cross-market product that work on cars, trucks, motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and more, providing technological, performance, and cosmetic benefits currently unmatched in the marketplace,” said Justin Hartenstein, Oracle Lighting director of development. “These were developed with numerous technological advantages which make these superior to standard LED bulbs, including our new SmartDrive Active Thermal Regulation (ATR) temperature management.”

In addition, said Hartenstein, “They also physically match the original bulb for OEM fitment, allowing for easy DIY installation and cosmetic compatibility without any additional wiring or external drivers. The die-cast design also provides increased thermal conductivity and heat dissipation to insure long bulb life.”

The new V-Series LED bulbs also feature:

• the first 6-volt daytime running light (DRL) compatible LED bulb available

• precision Filament Geometry for no-glare illumination

• no fan, heat-sink, or other obstructing/cumbersome cooling system

• DRL compatibility offers even more functionality by working with vehicles that use the headlight bulb for the DRL function at a reduced voltage; operates at 50 percent brightness in DRL mode

• MSRP: $119.95 – $149.95.

Bulb specifications include:

• Color Temp: 6000K

• Input Voltage: 6-32V DC

• DRL Compatible: yes

• Power Draw: 17W/ bulb

• Lumens: 3,600LM/ set

• Efficacy: >100lm/W* (*industry-leading efficacy ratio)

“The V-Series LED driver operates from a 6V to 24V input and offers constant current output at up to 1 amp,” Hartenstein continued. “If the bulb becomes hot and surpasses optimal working temperature, the driver can reduce the current by altering the PWM duty cycle until temperature stabilizes. Supplementing passive thermal management with active techniques such as this allow for a very small bulb package without risking damage to the LED or creating an environment where the LED lifetime would otherwise be significantly shortened.

Click here for more information on Oracle lighting’s V-Series LED bulbs.

For more information, visit www.oraclelights.com, call (800) 407-5776, or email info@oraclelights.com

