The Wholesale House Announces Increase in Profit Sharing for 2019 and Beyond

The Wholesale House in Hicksville Ohio recently announced it will be raising their profit sharing program to 50%. The TWH profit sharing program is in its 4th consecutive year of distributing a percentage of their net profit to employees.

“We are proud to be able to share our continued success with our 65 dedicated team members who work tirelessly to make TWH a leader in the industry. Our crew is committed to providing a variety of 12Volt and consumer electronics products, at the highest service level to our thousands of dealers nationwide,” stated Steve & Mary Height, Owners TWH. “Our customers are why we are here, and our family of employees is who makes it all happen.”

The profit sharing program started in 2016 and in just 3 years has distributed over 1.5 million dollars to TWH employees. That amount is about to grow substantially with the boost in the program for 2019 and beyond. President Mark Yoder stated “This is a point of pride for all of us here, especially the Heights. They built this company from nothing 41 years ago and they are pleased to be able to share in the success with the employees. It is our hard working, committed team that has driven the success of the business. We wouldn’t be the company we are today without all of them.”

Bob Weatherhead (L) and Mark Yoder pictured with the employee Honor Roll banner in the company’s Hicksville, OH facility.

The Wholesale House is a distributor of 12Volt products headquartered in Hicksville, Ohio, with a distribution warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida.

