Massive Audio Appoints Chuck Kenney as Their New National Sales Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA (06.13.2019) – Massive Audio Inc. of So Cal USA is pleased to announce the hiring of Industry rock star Chuck Kenney as its new National Sales Manager.

Chuck Kenney has been a force in the Electronics Industry for over 30 years and has worked with companies such as Lesco Distributors, Voxx and Epsilon.

Chuck Kenney is flanked by LESCO Distributing owners Doug Marise (R) and Greg Kacarab. The Threesome is pictured outside the LESCO HQ in South Bend, IN as Kenney made a sales call.

“Massive is a great company with a strong and balanced product line-up and I look forward to immediately growing the brand. The sales reps I have talked to have nothing but great things to say about the product quality and value,” stated Kenney.

“We are honored to welcome Chuck to our Massive Audio family and look forward to his vison and experience. His years of experience in 12 Volt and his long-standing relationships with key accounts nationwide will be a major asset to Massive’s fast pace growth in 2019 and beyond,” commented Jeremy Larsson, Director for Massive Audio and Fametek.



Chuck Kenny can be reached at:

214-587-7603 orchuckk@massiveaudio.com



For more information, email sales@massiveaudio.com or visit massiveaudio.com

Share this:

Tweet

