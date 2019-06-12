KICKER European Distributor Celsus UK Adds Marine Specialist

STILLWATER, OK (06.13.2019) – Celsus UK, distributor of KICKER products in Europe, recently appointed marine-industry specialist Adrian Gray to lead KICKER Marine Audio expansion in the region.

Gray, who will assume a consultancy role to work alongside Celsus UK’s managing director Paul Baker and sales director Mike Keenan, will provide a valuable strategic resource to help foster the company’s growth strategy in the marine product division.

Paul Baker (L) welcomes Adrian Gray to the Celsus team.

Gray has been a marine-industry professional for more than 26 years and has senior international sales-manager experience spanning 15 years. Working with global marine-industry leaders, he has provided sales-chain management and valuable distribution solutions regarding the category.



“We are very happy to be working with Adrian on what is already proving to be an exciting project for KICKER Marine audio,” said Baker. “It is very important for Celsus and KICKER that the right people are appointed across Europe to expand the distributor network, and we believe Adrian is well placed to assist us in this objective.”

KICKER products were introduced to the European marine market at the METS (Marine Equipment Trade Show) in Amsterdam last November. The brand’s reputation for build quality, performance and signature bass sound is positioned to deliver exceptional value to the end-consumer.

“We see a definite gap in the market for an audio brand which can deliver stunning performance at a price point accessible to many boat owners,” added Baker.

Celsus feels it can easily work with the key principles around which KICKER Marine products are designed: reproducing high-quality audio just as the artist intended, and ensuring the products thrive in harsh marine environments. The brand’s marine-product range provides complete end-to-end solutions for all vessel types, creating a superior audio experience for all maritime activity.

Premium marine electronics require dedicated, specialist distribution and a trade-installer network to deliver first-rate customer service to the end-consumer, something that will be at the forefront of all decisions for both Celsus and KICKER moving forward.

“It was clear from my first meeting with Celsus that the KICKER project was an exciting opportunity,” Gray added. “My experience and relationships in this field will prove valuable (for myself and the brand) moving forward.”

Visit kicker.com and celsusice.co.uk for more.

