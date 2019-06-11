SSV Works Launches 2-Seat CanAm Maverick X3 Under Seat 10″ Sub Box

OXNARD, CA (06.12.2019) – SSV Works has launched the new 2019/2020 CanAm Maverick X3 10-inch sub box. Now shipping and redesigned to fit the brake line and the new placement of a floor bar underneath driver’s seat, the X32-DUS10 comes loaded with a 400 watt CompRT Kicker subwoofer and an MSRP of $528.95.

“All components are weatherproof for whatever kind of terrain you ride,” explained Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “We have developed another industry first, and the result is a great sound system for wherever your Maverick X3 takes you.”

The X32-DUS10 includes stainless mounting hardware and step-by-step installation instructions.

“This SSV Works custom molded sub enclosure is designed for a 10-inch shallow mount subwoofer and easily installs under the driver’s seat,” Kaplan added. “No brake line modification is required as the box simply mounts suspended above the floor and fires down for the best sound output. This sub enclosure integrates seamlessly with the multi-speaker audio system we have available for the new X3.”

Click here to visit the CanAm Maverick X3 product page.

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com.

Share this:

Tweet

