Directed Canada Hosting Open House at New Lachine Facility

VISTA, CA (06.12.2019) – Directed will be hosting an open house event at its new facility in Lachine, Canada just outside of Montreal. Dealers, distributors, and the public are invited to come join Directed on Thursday, June 13th for this exciting event. Directed is a leader in the Canadian remote start, security and connected car markets, selling its products under the Viper, Autostart, AstroStart, Automate, Clifford and Directed brands.

All is being prepared for the Open House at the new facility in Thursday, June 13th.

This event will feature a behind-the-scenes tour of Directed Canada including a vehicle validation demonstration, technical trainings, and product and vehicle demos. The day will conclude with a party in the parking lot, complete with food truck fare. Attendees can also meet Directed engineers and technicians and find out more about the many exciting projects Directed is working on.

The meeting and office area at the new Lachine facility shines.

“Directed chose to invest heavily in our Canada business with this new facility,” said Bob Struble, CEO of Directed. “We now have the space and resources we need to continue leading the industry in firmware, hardware and integration solutions. We’re so proud that we’re ready to throw the doors open and share this great facility with the world.”

The entry way, from this 2nd floor image, is dramatic.

Sr. Marketing Manager Chris Pearson commented, “At Directed, we’re putting on the final touches before our big Open House. Come check out the new Directed office just outside of Montreal, Canada. Get ready for product and vehicle demos, technical trainings in English and French, giveaways, prizes, food, drinks, and more!”

Product and vehicle demos will take place in this huge tech area that was being readied in this image.

There will be a food truck from La Grange Mobile serving up gourmet burgers. Directed will also raffle off prizes to its dealer attendees and all who join will receive a goodie bag filled with Directed swag.

The open house will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 between 3 PM and 9 PM. The building is located at 2113 32e Avenue, Lachine, Quebec H8T 3J1. Parking is available to guests in front of and on the side of the building.

Schedule:

3:00 PM – Doors Open

3:30 PM – First Training

4:30 PM – First Building Tour

5:00 PM – Food Truck Arrives

6:30 PM – Second Building Tour

7:00 PM – Second Training

8:00 PM – Raffle Drawing (Need not be present to win)

To RSVP or if you have any questions, email CanadaMarketing@directed.com.

A huge thank you for input on this article from Directed Staff on site… Chris Pearson-Senior Marketing Manager, Al Fontane-VP of Sales Central and Eastern United States and Fabien Kade-Manager of Sales and Customer Service at the Lachine facility.

