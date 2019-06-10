Scosche Introduces FlyTunes

OXNARD, CA (06.11.2019) – Scosche has introduced the FlyTunes Wireless Audio Transmitter just in time for vacation season.

FlyTunes is a game-changer for people who fly regularly, travel with

children, or use treadmills and other fitness machines at the gym or at

home. The transmitter plugs into any 3.5mm AUX output and quickly pairs

with Apple AirPods, or any Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, and portable

speakers, without the use of annoying cables.

FlyTunes is the first travel size Wireless Audio Transmitter that can pair

with one or two sets of AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones. The

single- or dual-pairing process is simple, and allows two people to share a

movie on a plane, or as passengers in a car, while listening to the same

audio source simultaneously. The Bluetooth range is approximately 30 feet so you’ll no longer have to unplug headphones or miss the movie if you move around the plane.

“You’ll never want to fly without them again!” commented Kas Alves, Executive Vice President, Scosche Industries.

Designed for ultimate adaptability, FlyTunes has two folding prongs to

plug into a single- or dual-output, so it works with any model of aircraft. It

also comes with a short AUX cord that allows you to plug into difficult to

reach AUX output locations. In addition to airplanes, it works with fitness

machines, televisions, stereos, and portable gaming systems such as the

Nintendo Switch. FlyTunes can also give new life to any non-Bluetooth enabled devices that have a 3.5mm output jack, allowing you to use your Bluetooth headphones and earbuds with an iPod Shuffle and even old-school CD or cassette tape players.

The FlyTunes’ rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours hours of use per charge and can be recharged mid-flight, along with your AirPods, in the Scosche Charge case (offered separately).

The new FlyTunes Wireless AudioTransmitter is available in a choice of black or white at the retail price of $39.99.

Visit www.scosche.com for more.

