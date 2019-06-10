Mid-State Promoting Tom Kolar to VP

DES MOINES, IA (06.11.2019) – Mid-State Distributing has announced the promotion of Tom Kolar into the new position of VP of Sales and Marketing for the 12 Volt division.

“Since the acquisition of AM Distributors, based in Chicago and the growing focus we have placed on mobile audio we really needed a person to help oversee and coordinate our mobile sales efforts across all of our territory” mentioned Jeff Hedden President of Mid-State.

Tom Kolar

Tom began working at RTI Distribution in Omaha in 1992, becoming National Sales Manager in 2000. He joined the Mid-State team when Mid-State purchased the company in 2006

Tom brings over 30 years of industry experience to the newly formed position giving him a wealth of knowledge not only in product and customer relations but also in the ever changing landscape of mobile electronics on the whole

“I am very excited with the addition of the AM team to the Mid-State family to create a synergy in our 12-Volt division like we have never seen before” Kolar said “The growth potential as we become one company is staggering; we look forward to the next several years of major growth potential in all of our markets.”

For more information on Mid-State Distributing contact Tom Kolar 1-800-798-5965 T.Kolar@m-state.com



Visit midstatedistributing.com for more.

