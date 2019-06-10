CRUX Upgrades Chrysler Radio Replacement Interface to Include Newer Fiat & Jeep Models

RESEDA, CA (06.11.2019) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has revamped its SWRCR-59D Radio Replacement Interface to include functionality with Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X / 500L models 2014-2018. The SWRCR-59D also retains Steering wheel controls and the factory auxiliary input when replacing the factory radio.

Furthermore, this upgraded version also retains the factory backup camera and the factory phone button. Demand from installers for an all-inclusive radio replacement solution for newer Fiat and Jeep Renegade models has been increasing of late due to feature limitations and screen size of the factory-installed radios in these models.

Vehicle Compatibility:

DODGE

2014-2015 Dart

2014-2015 Durango

FIAT

2014-2017 500L

2016-2017 500X

JEEP

2014-2015 Cherokee

2014-2015 Grand Cherokee

2015-2018 Renegade

RAM

2013-2017 1500

2013-2017 2500

2013-2017 3500

2014-2015 ProMaster

The CRUX SWRCR-59D has started shipping this week. To visit the SWRCR-59D product page, click here.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

