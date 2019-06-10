CRUX Upgrades Chrysler Radio Replacement Interface to Include Newer Fiat & Jeep Models

RESEDA, CA (06.11.2019) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has revamped its SWRCR-59D Radio Replacement Interface to include functionality with Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X / 500L models 2014-2018. The SWRCR-59D also retains Steering wheel controls and the factory auxiliary input when replacing the factory radio.
Furthermore, this upgraded version also retains the factory backup camera and the factory phone button. Demand from installers for an all-inclusive radio replacement solution for newer Fiat and Jeep Renegade models has been increasing of late due to feature limitations and screen size of the factory-installed radios in these models.
Vehicle Compatibility:
DODGE
2014-2015 Dart
2014-2015 Durango
FIAT
2014-2017 500L
2016-2017 500X
JEEP
2014-2015 Cherokee
2014-2015 Grand Cherokee
2015-2018 Renegade
RAM
2013-2017 1500
2013-2017 2500
2013-2017 3500
2014-2015 ProMaster
The CRUX SWRCR-59D has started shipping this week. To visit the SWRCR-59D product page, click here.
Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.