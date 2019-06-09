CRUX Releases Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface for Select Toyotas

RESEDA, CA (06.10.2019) – CRUX has released a Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface with A/V Input for Select Toyota Vehicles with Entune Radios.

Compatible models include:

TOYOTA

2015 – 2019 Highlander / Hybrid

2012 – 2017 Sequoia

2015 – 2017 Sienna

2016 – 2018 Tacoma

2016 – 2018 Tundra

The CRUX VRFTY-71E is a Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface with A/V Input for Select Toyota Vehicles with Entune Radios

Key Features:

Adds front and rear view camera inputs, plus 1 extra video input.

Adds an additional audio/video input.

Uses the steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.

Retains factory backup camera if present.

To view the VRFTY-71E product page, click here.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

