RZR900 Sweepstakes Winner Announced by DAS

PALMYRA, PA (06.07.2019) – The Consumer Electronics sales division of DAS Companies, Inc., launched an all new, exciting sweepstakes for its dealer partners in October of 2018. The sweepstake gave them a chance to win a new Polaris RZR900 all-terrain vehicle. This great giveaway was co-sponsored with Rockford Fosgate, and concluded on March 29, 2019, with the winner being notified on May 23, 2019, by US Sweepstakes, Rochester, NY.

This year’s winner was Shawn Danyel, from CARRIZMA Motorsports, of Chester, VA who was notified that he won the Polaris RZR900 on May 28, 2019.

The sweepstakes coincided with the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show April 03-04 in Atlantic City, NJ, one of the largest consumer electronics dealer trade shows on the East coast. The dealers in attendance had the opportunity to earn additional chances to win throughout the show and could take photos with the new RZR900, prominently displayed in the Rockford sales booth.



“Congratulations to Shawn.We are very excited to give this spectacular prize to one of our 12-volt industry Dealer-Partners. We also want to give special thanks to our co-sponsor, Rockford Fosgate,“ said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc.

“Rockford and DAS support all the hard work that goes into the 12-volt industry and a promotion like this, including; our outside sales reps., inside sales reps., support teams and all the Rockford teams,” Berfield added.



