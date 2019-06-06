Dynamic Control (Dynamat) Appoints GEMSEN as its Canadian Distributor

HAMILTON, OH (06.07.2019) – Dynamic Control, manufacturer of acoustic environmental solutions for a broad range of industries has appointed GemSen Distribution a leading distributor of 12 Volt and Hi-Fi home electronics as its exclusive distributor across Canada.



“We’re excited to have Dynamat join our family of premium brands” commented Dave Singh, National Sales Manager – Mobile Division at GemSen Distribution. “For decades, Dynamat has been the dominant player in the category. Its name is synonymous with sound damping and noise control products much like Coke is to cola and Kleenex is to tissue. The awareness of the Dynamat brand name will make it easier for dealers to increase their ticket size but most importantly dramatically improve the performance of every speaker system sold.”



Dynamat also offers products made specifically for custom car builders / automotive restoration as well as unique solutions for home audio.



GemSen’s sister company Evolution Home Entertainment will be responsible for Dynamat’s home and architectural products.



GemSen Distribution has inventory on hand and is shipping.



For more information contact: Dave Singh daves@gemsen.com or visit www.gemsen.com

