Specialty-Equipment Retail Sales Hit New High of $44.6 Billion

Overall, 2018 proved to be a year of strength, resilience and growth for the specialty-equipment industry. American consumers spent more than ever modifying their vehicles, pushing retail spending on specialty-equipment parts to $44.6 billion. SEMA projects this growth to continue in 2019, despite ongoing trade uncertainty. To learn more about the size and shape of the specialty-equipment market, download the new 2019 SEMA Market Report.

Some insights from the report include:

27% of all dollars were spent upgrading and modifying pickups.



59% of specialty-equipment part sales are made in-store.



A third of accessorizers are under the age of 30.



More than 59 million passenger vehicles changed hands in 2018.



The 2019 SEMA Market reports provides a comprehensive look at how the products your company sells are purchased and installed. You’ll also find information on parts buyers, key industry trends and forecasts, economic indicators, and insights into the vehicles currently on the road.

American consumers spent more than ever modifying their vehicles, pushing retail spending on specialty-equipment parts to $44.6 billion.

Want to learn more?

Head to sema.org/research and download the 2019 SEMA Market Report today. You can also access our other research reports, including the SEMA Young Accessorizers Report, which examines young people’s relationship with cars and car customization.

Visit sema.org for more.

This story was written by Kyle Cheng for the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association.



Share this:

Tweet

