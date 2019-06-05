Alpine X-Perince at Stereo & Video Center

TYLER, TX (06.06.2019) – The Alpine X-Perience Ford F150 rolled into Stereo & Video Center in Tyler TX on Thursday, May 30th with Dan Greenwood behind the wheel.

Alpine Brand Specialist Greenwood set up the tent and positioned the F150 under the Alpine tent. Tables were set up for product specials and giveaway. All was set for a big day.

James Halter, Stereo & Video Center stated “Our store is located on Broadway, which is probably the busiest street in Tyler. The Alpine X-Perience tent and pickup immediately drew attention to the store for the event. During the hours of the event we had steady traffic and ended the day with considerably more business than a normal Thursday. A lot of Alpine sales too.”

The crew had the Alpine X-Perience set up early. Dan Greenwood (L), along with the Stereo & Video Center team, were already for a big day in Tyler, TX.

Stereo & Video center promoted the event on social media and utilized Alpine supplied graphics. In addition, a custom graphic was created to draw attention to the Alpine prize to be given away for all who had a demo in the F150 and registered to win. Two pairs of Alpine Type-S door speakers, with free installation, were up for grabs.

Monty and Bobby had the Alpine product stacked and ready to go in the showroom.

“Noah Tate was the winner of the Alpine speakers. He was a first time customer at our store and had some gear he wanted installed. He took the Alpine X-Perience demo, registered, and turned out to be the winner. The Alpine speakers sounded great in his new system” Halter related.

Well over a dozen customers took the demo and registered to win the Alpine speakers.

The May 30th Alpine X-Perience was the second this year at Stereo & Video Center. A fall event is planned for September.

Visit alpine-usa.com and stereovideocenter.com for more.



