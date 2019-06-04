SSV Works to Exhibit During 2019 UTV Takeover

OXNARD, CA (06.05.2019) – SSV Works will be making its debut during the 2019 UTV Takeover in Coos Bay, Ore. June 26 – 30.

“UTV Takeover is a great event, and we are excited to exhibit for the first time this year,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “We will be featuring our new and already incredibly popular 4-door Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with our new 5-speaker Ride Command-ready audio kit. As we now offer the first true Plug & Play audio upgrade for the 2019 Polaris Ride Command system that produces the high quality audio demanded by today’s off-road enthusiast, the 2019 UTV Takeover is an ideal occasion to showcase our new and exciting audio kits to thousands of side by side enthusiasts.”

For more than 50 years, Coos Bay, Ore. has been known as a popular destination for West Coast off-road and UTV enthusiasts. UTV Takeover is full of family-friendly activities, and all ATVs and UTVs can participate in group rides, night rides, dune tours, and more.

SSV Works recently announced the launch of Powersport 2-, 3-, and 5-speaker audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR models without Ride Command.

“We also recently launched our new new Polaris RZR kick panel pods for model years 2014 and up, including the new Turbo S,” Kaplan added. “Now available, the RZ4-F65 comes either unloaded or loaded with 6.5-inch SSV Works Powersports speakers or Kicker speakers. We know those attending the 2019 UTV Takeover are going to be blown away with both of these systems.”

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com. See utvtakeover.com for more.

