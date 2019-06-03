Directed Releases Two New Plug-n-Play DS4 Factory Fit Integration Harnesses

VISTA, CA (06.04.2019) – Directed has announced further expansion of its DS4 Plug-N-Play Factory Fit Integration Harness line to enable faster, easier and more profitable installations for select 2010-2019 GM and Toyota Smart Key vehicles.

The THTON6 is compatible with 2010-2019 Toyota and Lexus Smart Key vehicles while the THGMN4 works with 2010-2019 GM Smart Key vehicles. Directed Plug-n-Play Factory Fit Integration Harnesses utilize factory connectors for a seamless installation, factory fit, and most importantly, are completely plug and play to save installation time. Better performance, wider coverage and exclusive features make Directed the industry’s Factory Fit Integration Harness leader.

“At Directed, our engineering and product development efforts are continually guided by feedback from our install bay tech partners,” said James Turner, Directed SVP of Product Management. “Install techs have asked for more true plug and play Factory Fit Integration Harnesses solutions to enable even faster and easier installations on popular vehicles. We’re proud to say our Factory Fit Integration Harness coverage for Toyota and GM has never been never been better.”

The THTON6 Factory Fit Integration Harness has broad coverage of nearly 40 Toyota and Lexus Smart Key vehicles. The THGMN4 Factory Fit Integration Harness is compatible with just over 30 GM vehicles including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Go to directed.com/DS4 to learn more about DS4 technologies and directechs.com to find out about Directed’s entire Factory Fit Integration Harness lineup.

