DEI Introduces Reflective Fuel Can Covers in Six Popular Sizes

AVON LAKE, OH (06.04.2019) – DEI understands how excessive heat can reduce fuel efficiency. They now offer an easy and affordable solution with a full line of Reflective Fuel Can Covers to ensure longer fuel shelf life and performance.

Over time, race fuel degrades, especially if exposed to all day sun or excessive heat – which is why most race fuel manufacturers recommend limiting fuel’s exposure to the sun. Heat makes fuel less stable; will shorten the life of the fuel and reduce its potential for maximum combustion. DEI’s reflective fuel can covers, now available in six popular sizes, reflect radiant heat to keep fuel stable and fresh throughout the day – especially critical for new generation oxygenated fuels.

The dilemma is that most paddocks and pit areas require fuel to be stored outside. DEI’s Reflective Can Covers help protect a racer’s expensive investment in quality race fuel for optimum performance at the track.

Developed of lightweight, reflective material, the covers feature sewn-in pull tabs for quick and easy removal. Velcro flaps provide a secure fit. Current size configurations include:

#010467, Reflective Round Cover (5 gallon)

#010471 Reflective Fuel Jug Cover (For 5 gallon VP square fuel jug)

#010484 Reflective Fuel Drum Cover (For 54 gallon metal fuel can)

#010489 Reflective Fuel Jug Cover (For 5 gallon VP plastic round jug)

#010498 Reflective Fuel Can Cover (For 11 gallon metal dump can)

#010033 Reflective Fuel Can Cover (For 5 gallon Scribner plastic square jug)

For more info, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: sales@DesignEngineering.com.

Share this:

Tweet

