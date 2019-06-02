The 2019 Distributor Show Season Draws to a Close

SHREVEPORT, LA (06.03.2019) – The 2019 12volt News Distributor Show Calendar included events from over 30 Distributors from across the U.S. and Canada. In the marketplace today many 12volt retailers attend area distributor events as opposed to attending national or regional events. Time and expense are far less to attend an area distributor event. Larger area distributors this year featured well over 2 dozen vendors and offered product training sessions from factory reps in the territory.

The Factory Direct Car Audio Open House, Monday-June 3rd, is the last distributor event on the 2019 12volt News Distributor Show Calendar until the SSR Event scheduled for October 10th in Houston.

Ernie Welch conducting a DB Research training at the Angel Distributing show.

Angel Distributing got the Distributor Show season off to a fast start in Birmingham on February 23rd and 24th. Charlie Angel reported a very strong turnout with very good orders from dealer.

The P&E show floor at the Embassy Suites in Murphreesboro TN was packed with exhibitors and dealers.

The P&E Show on March 10th was the only show the 12volt News attended in person. The show floor was packed with 12volt and aftermarket product vendors… and very importantly a record number of dealers.

The first weekend of April the DAS Show filled the huge ballroom at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The show floor was filled with vendor booths and dealers filling the aisles.

The Pioneer booth at the DAS Show was busy throughout the event.

Browse #12vnn_ds19 to see more show image posts

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo featured 12volt only vendors this year. Dealers from across the Great Northwest, Canada and Alaska traveled the DoubleTree in Seattle to see the latest from over 4 dozen vendors and attend a strong lineup of product and training sessions.

The Midwest Conference Center was filled with dealers and vendors for the AMD/Mid-State Show.

The mid April, and very successful, AMD / Mid-State show in Chicago witnessed the end of an era as George McGoldrick will be retiring. Mid-State Distributing recently purchased AMD and will be moving forward in the territory.

Vendor trainings, like this with Kenwood, were a big part of the success at the 2019 PNWCEE.

We wish George the very best and success with hunting new adventures.

The month of May continued with a slate of well attended distributor shows. The House of Electronics and Audio America shows in Chicago and Atlanta respectively were particularly strong. Teg Manchanda said of the House of Electronics Show “This was our best show in 5 years. People at the show said it seemed like the 90’s with such an upbeat event.”

Demo vehicles outside and food trucks were a highlight at the Audio America show in Marietta.

Shane Mullikin stated “The Audio America Show at our Marietta location was terrific. Our dealers asked us for a show and they attended in record numbers.”

A big hats off to everyone who worked to make each show a success. Each show is expensive when everything is taken into account. Setting up each venue, travel expense for vendors and attendees all add up.

