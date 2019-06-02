TeamNutz Hosts Wet, Loud and Wet Sounds

PITTSBURGH, PA (06.03.2019) – TeamNutz hosted a unique event at the South Side Marina, along the Monongahela River, on Sunday June 2nd in Pittsburgh. The Wet, Loud and Wet Sounds event highlighted the beginning of the boating season in the region. A Stereo Competition with MECA member judges, Stereo Demos, On-Site product discounts, Cook Out and raffles for products were included on the schedule for the afternoon.

The TeamNutz Wet, Loud and Wet Sounds on the river event may have been the first of its kind.

TeamNutz owner Ed Nutall and staff members, along with Ed Dalesandro, orchestrated the event. Dalesandro’s End Result firm is the area representative for Wet Sounds.

The South Side Marina, along the Monongahela River, was the site of the event in Pittsburgh.

Nutall offered “We brought the community maybe the first on-the-river stereo competition and much more. Onsite stereo demos were conducted in boats dockside. Wet Sounds is a leader in marine audio and participated with us to make this event happen. Showing Wet Sounds’ broad line of Marine Products really opened eyes. We offered great deals and had a room stocked with well over $20,000 worth of Wet Sounds. We did make sales at the event. The cook out and raffles added to the overall excitement during the event.”

Stereo demos took place in boats dockside.

Rusty North, area sales representative for Davis Distribution, was on site and arranged for the Wet Sounds back stock. While at the event North had worked with the TeamNutz crew and helped to close several sales in addition to talking with many people at the event.

As the event wrapped, TeamNutz owners Nina and Ed Nutall flank End Results’ Ed Dalesandro. Great shot of the Three Rivers Bridge and the Pittsburgh skyline in the background.

Dalesandro offered “Working with a proactive retailer like TeamNutz is terrific. Connecting with consumers is critical and this Wet, Loud and Wet Sounds event definitely connected with area boating enthusiasts. We would like to thank Rusty and friends at Davis Distribution for their help.”

Trophies were awarded for Loudest Driver Seat, Loudest Rear Seat and Loudest Swim Platform.

Concluding, Nutall stated “Everything definitely came together, including the weather. We thank our TeamNutz staff for their hard work and dedication on a Sunday. A big thank you also to Ed Dalesandro and Rusty North for their strong support to make this Wet, Loud and Wet Sounds event a success.”

Wet Sounds stock was set up in the clubhouse with great deals.

Visit wetsounds.com and teamnutztechnology.com for more.

