Race Sport Lighting Announces Southwest Sales and Marketing for Southwest Territory

RINGWOOD, IL (06.03.2019) – Race Sport Lighting announced that Southwest Sales and Marketing will represent its brand and product lines in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas. Southwest Sales and Marketing’s principal and majority owner is Scott Ringo, a 35-year industry veteran, has a strong background in product sales and distribution. The new partnership gives Race Sport Lighting a solid, trusted advocate in the territory with more than 120 years of combined industry experience among the firm’s four sales representatives.

In addition to Ringo, the four-state territory will be serviced by Southwest Vice President Tommy McClure, along with regional sales managers Bill Ivey and David Lynch.

“I am very excited to have a premium, name brand lighting line like Race Sport. It compliments the other lines in our bag. Looking forward to sharing lighting solutions with my territory” Scott Ringo stated for Southwest Sales and Marketing

Here is what Race Sport had to comment about the new partnership. “We are excited to bring on Southwest Sales & Marketing to represent our interests in the Southwest Territory. They are committed to giving our brand the attention it deserves in the territory, and growing our footprint in those 4 states where we should be strong. They have a great reputation in the marketplace and many feet on the ground to support our distributors and dealers in that territory” Steve Jergensen, President Race Sport Lighting.

Southwest Sales and Marketing can be reached at (214) 212-9049, or email Scott Ringo directly at sringo.swsm@gmail.com

For more information on Race Sport Lighting or to become an authorized Race Sport Lighting dealer visit www.racesportinc.com

